Gov. Beshear announces $1.9 million for water projects in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced $30 million in funding to support 29 projects across the commonwealth, that will provide clean drinking water and improve water systems for 1,245 households.

“Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right,” Beshear said. “That is 1,245 families that have never been able to turn on the tap and have access to consistent, reliable, clean drinking water that are going to get it.”

Floyd County is receiving $1,909,717 for the Southern Water & Sewer District to construct a 200,000-gallon water storage tank, booster pumping station, pressure reducer vault, solenoid vault and 19,000 linear feet of waterline.

“With so much heartache that has gone on in that community we are excited that we can deliver a little bit of good news,” the governor said.

These projects are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA). An initial $250 million was appropriated through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

“This will provide water to the new station being built for the Left Beaver Rescue Squad, the highway garage, Floyd Central and economic development along (Route) 680,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams. “We would like to thank Governor Beshear and our local legislators for helping secure funding and helping out Floyd County.”

Beshear also announced an additional $250 million in funding for his Cleaner Water Program and asked local utilities to submit projects for the second round of funding.

“Just like internet, when we announced the largest public investment ever with more to come, more opportunity right now to get clean drinking water to folks than ever before,” Beshear said.

The application process will be ongoing throughout 2022 until all funding is committed. KIA will begin reviewing projects this summer and make awards continuously throughout the year.

All grant awardees must use the funds by Dec. 31, 2024.

