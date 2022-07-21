Heat wave revitalizes into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thanks to a day-long partial cloud cover highs stayed in the 80s away from downtowns on Thursday. Still enough strong sun did prop highs to 90 in many urban centers. Throw in a tropical brand of humidity and still the semblance of a heat wave could be felt. Looking ahead into the weekend plenty of strong sunshine will team with a southwest flow of air to push temperatures into the 90s across the board (save for the mountains).

Friday will dawn with patchy fog amidst a red sky sunrise. Lows will bottom out near 70. Then the simmering Juily sun will go to work as highs aim for the low 90s. While hot and steamy the skies should remain rain-free for pool goers (SPF 30 please) and concert fans heading into Charleston for the Live on the Levee night-time show.

Saturday will feature the end of the Jackson County Ohio Fair and with it comes another hot, tropical sun day with highs in the 90s. Some activities will be interrupted by a thundershower. Saturday night’s Picnic with the Pops concert in Huntington figures to be rain-free even if a thundershower passes earlier in the afternoon.

Sunday it’s back into the steam bath as sunshine boosts highs back into the 90s.

