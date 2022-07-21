Skip to content
News
Weather
Latest Video
LIVE
Sports
Home
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
Latest Video
WSAZ NOW
WATCH LIVE
Best of the Class
Making a Difference
Journey Through Parenthood
Featured Links
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Poll Question
WSAZ Investigates
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for WSAZ
Advertise with US
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
High School Scores
Tri-State CW
MeTV
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TV Guide
PowerNation
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home and Garden 2022 Vendors
Community Connection
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
WSAZ Children's Charities
Gray DC Bureau
Salute to Seniors
Great Health Divide
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Herd That practices
By
WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Most Read
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed
Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property
I-64 West reopens following semi rollover, spill
Break-in at pharmacy caught on camera
Man convicted in Charleston officer’s death sentenced
Latest News
All-Star action heating up this July
Midland’s Chandler Schmidt mic’s up at practice
OHSAA changes location of football championships
WVSSAC Permits Orange & Red County Teams Into Football Playoffs