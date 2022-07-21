Man cited for carrying loaded handgun into airport security checkpoint

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Kenova was cited Thursday for carrying a loaded handgun through the security checkpoint at Huntington Tri-State Airport, according to a release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Investigators say the .40-caliber weapon was loaded with 12 bullets.

Local police were notified after a TSA officer spotted the gun in a checkpoint X-ray machine. The man, who told officer he forgot he had the firearm with him, was cited on a weapons charge.

“It’s important to know where your gun is at all times, especially when you are packing for a flight,” said Simone Beyer, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for West Virginia, in a news release. “Guns at security checkpoints are a serious concern. There’s a right way to transport a gun for a flight and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The right way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

