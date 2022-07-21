Advertisement

Man cited for carrying loaded handgun into airport security checkpoint

Loaded .40-caliber weapon confiscated at TSA checkpoint at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Loaded .40-caliber weapon confiscated at TSA checkpoint at Huntington Tri-State Airport.(Transportation Security Administration)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Kenova was cited Thursday for carrying a loaded handgun through the security checkpoint at Huntington Tri-State Airport, according to a release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Investigators say the .40-caliber weapon was loaded with 12 bullets.

Local police were notified after a TSA officer spotted the gun in a checkpoint X-ray machine. The man, who told officer he forgot he had the firearm with him, was cited on a weapons charge.

The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

“It’s important to know where your gun is at all times, especially when you are packing for a flight,” said Simone Beyer, TSA’s Acting Federal Security Director for West Virginia, in a news release. “Guns at security checkpoints are a serious concern. There’s a right way to transport a gun for a flight and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The right way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

