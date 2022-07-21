Advertisement

Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards

According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two men accused of using stolen credit cards.

Deputies say the credit cards were stolen from a car in Grayson, Kentucky overnight Saturday, and then used at several locations between Kenova and Barboursville.

Those locations include an Exxon gas station in Kenova around 8 a.m. Saturday, and later at the Huntington Mall in five different stores.

Deputies say the men were seen getting in a black Cadillac at the mall.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Hatfield at 304-634-4672.

