Officers honored during promotion ceremony

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three officers with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department were recognized during a promotion ceremony.

Promoted earlier this month were Mike Talbott (to Corporal), Steve Vincent (to Lieutenant), and Jimmy Johnston (to Sergeant).

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Chief Deputy Doug Adams, and Circuit Judge Paul Ferrell, who presided over the ceremony, were among those present to recognize the officers.

