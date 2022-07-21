Advertisement

Officers honored during promotion ceremony

Left to right, Mike Talbott, Steve Vincent, and Jimmy Johnston were recognized during a...
Left to right, Mike Talbott, Steve Vincent, and Jimmy Johnston were recognized during a promotion ceremony for the Cabell County Sheriff's Department.(Cabell County Sheriff's Department)
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three officers with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department were recognized during a promotion ceremony.

Promoted earlier this month were Mike Talbott (to Corporal), Steve Vincent (to Lieutenant), and Jimmy Johnston (to Sergeant).

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Chief Deputy Doug Adams, and Circuit Judge Paul Ferrell, who presided over the ceremony, were among those present to recognize the officers.

