Advertisement

Public restrooms vandalized at parks, replaced by porta-potties

Public restrooms vandalized
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clogged toilets and broken materials -- nothing but a mess was left behind in some public restrooms at parks in Point Pleasant.

“This is sickening … they destroyed this where these big rolls go in. It’s just unbelievable,” Mayor Brian Billings said.

Billings says while this isn’t the first time he’s seen public restrooms at parks tampered with, this time around is unlike any other.

“Nothing like these past two weeks. These past two weeks have been horrid,” the mayor said.

So, for the time being, public restrooms at both Riverfront Park and Krodel Park will be closed at all hours of the day. Instead, people will have to wait in line for a porta-potty.

“It’s something I didn’t want to do, but it’s something we have to do until we can get a control on this,” Billings said.

It’s an adjustment people in the community will have to get used to for now.

“People don’t seem to realize how their actions affect other people and they need to think sometimes before they do stuff like that, because this is a historic town and people come here to visit … and they come up here and ruin everything for other people. It’s just not right,” one community member said.

The mayor says they’ll gather for a City Council meeting next month to talk about next steps, including how much longer the public restrooms will remain closed.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed
Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property
Neighbors concerned about trash-filled property
I-64 West reopens following semi rollover, spill
Security video shows two thieves breaking into a pharmacy in Boyd County early Tuesday morning.
Break-in at pharmacy caught on camera
Joshua Phillips, 39, was sentenced Wednesday in court to the maximum sentence of 40 years for...
Man convicted in Charleston officer’s death sentenced

Latest News

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
FBI shares active shooter training with county school district
FBI shares active shooter training with county school district
City officials said the first Regatta in more than a dozen years exceeded economic expectations.
Sternwheel Regatta generates $31.5 million for Charleston