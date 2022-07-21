Public restrooms vandalized at parks, replaced by porta-potties

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clogged toilets and broken materials -- nothing but a mess was left behind in some public restrooms at parks in Point Pleasant.

“This is sickening … they destroyed this where these big rolls go in. It’s just unbelievable,” Mayor Brian Billings said.

Billings says while this isn’t the first time he’s seen public restrooms at parks tampered with, this time around is unlike any other.

“Nothing like these past two weeks. These past two weeks have been horrid,” the mayor said.

So, for the time being, public restrooms at both Riverfront Park and Krodel Park will be closed at all hours of the day. Instead, people will have to wait in line for a porta-potty.

“It’s something I didn’t want to do, but it’s something we have to do until we can get a control on this,” Billings said.

It’s an adjustment people in the community will have to get used to for now.

“People don’t seem to realize how their actions affect other people and they need to think sometimes before they do stuff like that, because this is a historic town and people come here to visit … and they come up here and ruin everything for other people. It’s just not right,” one community member said.

The mayor says they’ll gather for a City Council meeting next month to talk about next steps, including how much longer the public restrooms will remain closed.

