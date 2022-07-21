Sheriff’s Office: Scam calls regarding jury duty going out

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office warned Wednesday about a phone scam involving jury duty.

Deputies say the caller identifies himself as a deputy and warns residents they missed jury duty and and are in contempt of court, needing to pay fines to avoid going to jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller uses names of actual deputies.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes it would never call anyone and ask for money over the phone.

If you are in doubt about a call, you’re advised to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0200 to ask questions.

