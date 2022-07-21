Sternwheel Regatta generates $31.5 million for Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said she knew bringing back the Sternwheel Regatta would be a worthy challenge.

“We all knew Regatta would certainly have a monumental impact,” she said at a Thursday news conference.

What she did not expect was the full scope of its economic success.

City officials said the five-day event brought $31.5 million to Charleston along with 210,000 visitors.

Initially, Goodwin said organizers estimated the Regatta would generate a minimum of $10 million.

She said several factors, including pleasant weather and nostalgia, contributed to the prosperity.

“There are a lot of things that play into an event and a successful event, especially an outdoor event., Mother Nature was kind,” she said. “I think also the energy of bringing Regatta back, yesteryear, remembering if it will it be the same and the things we remember about it.”

Data from the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau showed about 29% of visitors to the Regatta came from out of state.

The top five states for out-of-state attendees were Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

More than 15% of visitors traveled over 500 miles to get to the Regatta.

Fife Street Brewing was one of many businesses that benefited from Regatta being in town.

The restaurant opened Memorial Day weekend. Assistant Manager Cody Fauber said the Regatta sealed the bar as a Charleston staple.

“I think Regatta really helped us get our name out there because so many people stopped through we’ve had lots of people come in,” he said. “We’ve been selling lots of beer, so Regatta definitely helped.”

Goodwin said one thing she believed helped organizers was knowing families would gravitate to the event, many for years to come.

“When people are looking to create jobs in the city to see the energy and enthusiasm a local community brings with their events that’s important,” the mayor said. “I can’t give you dollars and cents because it’s priceless.”

You can give feedback to this year’s Regatta by emailing: charlestonregatta@gmail.com.

