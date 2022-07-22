Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office
Filion is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.
POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed

Latest News

FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
Tractor trailer fire closes interstate