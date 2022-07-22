Advertisement

3 more charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help to woman who died

Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk,...
Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes, Thursday, July 7. Authorities have filed charges against four people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.

According to a criminal complaint, the three men were charged Monday with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.

They are or were managers for Greene County’s emergency management. Prosecutors allege they failed to provide policy memo binders that detail standard operating procedures.

According to the criminal complaint, the three conspired to “knowingly and purposefully conceal, withhold, omit, obstruct or pervert the release of documents” to investigators.

Earlier this month, authorities charged 911 operator Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, with involuntary manslaughter in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price’s reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.

“I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance,” said Kronk’s daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

Price, who also was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression and obstruction, questioned Titchenell repeatedly during the four-minute call about whether Kronk would agree to be taken for treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office
Unlicensed plumber targeted in suit filed by WV Attorney General

Latest News

I-77 South in Charleston is closed Friday after a tractor trailer caught fire.
Tractor trailer fire closes I-77 South in Charleston
Living Well Vitamin Supplements
Vitamins with Living Well Aesthetics
The Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville, WV 7/21/22
Dog Haus
R&D Senior Solutions
Cash cancer program | R&D Senior Solutions
Power Swabs
Power Swabs