Childbirths to end at regional medical center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.

The chief operating officer of St. Mary’s Medical Center made that announcement Thursday, saying the decision was made “to best serve the needs of patients” in the Mountain Health Network.

Childbirths will continue at Cabell Huntington Hospital, also a member of Mountain Health Network. The decision was due, in part, to a decline in childbirths nationally and regionally.

“While childbirths have steadily decreased nationally over the past decade, the decline is even greater in our region due to a reduced number of women of childbearing age,” said St. Mary’s COO Angie Swearingen in a statement. “As such, the SMMC obstetrics unit will transition to a medical/surgical department with a focus on Women’s Health. Throughout the process, we will seek input from staff, providers, and leadership to ensure a seamless transition and utilize beds most effectively.”

Swearingen’s statement went on to say, “We value the outstanding service of our devoted SMMC obstetrics team members and are pleased to share they will have a choice of caring for patients at either Mountain Health Network hospital.

“We also will be working with obstetricians and pediatricians in the area to assist expectant mothers with their childbirth plans.

“We honor the thousands of babies that have been born at SMMC and the fond memories they hold. We cherish being a part of those important moments and look forward to serving the new mothers, babies, and families of our region.”

