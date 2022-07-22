Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals reveal new ‘White Bengal’ helmet coming this season

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their new “White Bengal” helmet Friday by tweeting out a photo.

“A deal’s a deal,” the tweet says.

There’s been a buzz for weeks now on social media about the team’s new alternate “White Bengal’ helmet coming this season.

Last week, the team dropped a video teasing it.

White Bengal Coming Soon

Coming soon. #WhiteBengal

Posted by Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, July 14, 2022

The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.

The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.

