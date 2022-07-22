Cincinnati Bengals reveal new ‘White Bengal’ helmet coming this season
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals debuted their new “White Bengal” helmet Friday by tweeting out a photo.
“A deal’s a deal,” the tweet says.
There’s been a buzz for weeks now on social media about the team’s new alternate “White Bengal’ helmet coming this season.
Last week, the team dropped a video teasing it.
The defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals open the regular season at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 11 against AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers.
The regular season ends on Jan. 7/8, 2023 against the Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium.
