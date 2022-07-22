Constant road flooding leads to frustration

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People who travel and work along Merrick Creek Road are continuing to grow frustrated with state agencies as they say the road floods almost every time it rains.

Jacqueline Chevalier who owns Merrits Creek Veterinary Center says this has been a problem since 2009. She says she’s had to close up shop five times this year due to the flooding.

Chevalier says people use her parking lot to get around the high water when it rains, and that they drive on it like it’s any other stretch of road.

“This is a parking lot and a little old lady carrying her dog out almost got hit on Tuesday morning,” Chevalier said.”

Nikita Parsons, who uses the road daily, says she and others started calling the West Virginia Department of Highways a couple of years ago about issue.

“They put high water signs out there. But, that’s about all we’ve gotten,” Parsons said. “We haven’t seen anybody really do any work on it.”

In a statement to WSAZ, DOH said, “Our District Engineer confirmed that a privately owned drain pipe connected to a WVDOH drainage system may be clogged or damaged. The pipe in question is very deep, and in close proximity to buildings. At this time, WVDOH has surveyors looking at the area. Our primary objective is to prevent flooding on the road.”

“I will happily dig the hole,” Chevalier said. “I have equipment at our farm and I’ve already offered myself. I understand that it’s on private property, but it’s their responsibility to make the road not flood.”

Those who work, travel, and live in the area are also worried about emergency services being able to get to them when it floods, because it would take much longer to get to them if ambulances, police, or fire departments have to take an out-of-the-way detour.

