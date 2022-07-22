Advertisement

Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say

Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.(Israeli Fire and Rescue Services via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police said Friday they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.

The man and woman, both in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence, police said. They were arrested on Thursday night and a court decided to release them Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days.

The incident happened during a private party the couple hosted at their house in the town of Karmi Yosef, 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the city of Tel Aviv.

Mobile phone video from the scene shows floaties and water being sucked to the bottom, at the center of the pool, as people sitting by the poolside shout in Hebrew. A man is seen approaching the sinkhole, slips and is almost pulled in before he backs away.

The police said the deceased 30-year-old was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part.

Israeli media cited witnesses as saying the party was attended by nearly 50 people, of whom six were in the pool, and also reported that the homeowner had built the pool without proper licensing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
Tractor trailer fire closes interstate
Unlicensed plumber targeted in suit filed by WV Attorney General

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming...
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in US
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden holds virtual meeting with economic team
Hometown Hero | Cheryl White
Hometown Hero | Cheryl White
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally