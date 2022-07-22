Advertisement

UPDATE | All lanes of U.S. Route 60 reopened

Fire shuts down Route 60 in Cabell County, West Virginia.
Fire shuts down Route 60 in Cabell County, West Virginia.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 11:52 a.m. | All lanes of U.S. Route 60 have reopened following a vehicle fire.

A car caught fire in a garage and spread to another nearby vehicle just before 10:45 Friday morning.

Firefighters and first responders are still on scene.

Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, and Ohio River Road Fire Department, the West Virginia State Police, and Cabell County EMS responded.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the WB lanes will remain closed.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A portion of US 60 is shut down before the lunchtime rush hour.

A car caught fire in a garage and spread to another nearby vehicle.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com that the fire broke out just before 10:45 Friday morning near the 29th exit.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the WB lanes will remain closed.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office
Unlicensed plumber targeted in suit filed by WV Attorney General

Latest News

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban
The suspect fled in what is believed to be a silver Ford Focus.
Deputies searching for man wanted in alleged robbery
Crews battle a house fire early Saturday morning in St. Albans.
Firefighters on scene of house fire
Safety experts say Kentucky schools are safer now than in the past