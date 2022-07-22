UPDATE | All lanes of U.S. Route 60 reopened

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 11:52 a.m. | All lanes of U.S. Route 60 have reopened following a vehicle fire.

A car caught fire in a garage and spread to another nearby vehicle just before 10:45 Friday morning.

Firefighters and first responders are still on scene.

Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, and Ohio River Road Fire Department, the West Virginia State Police, and Cabell County EMS responded.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the WB lanes will remain closed.

