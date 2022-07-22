Fire spreads from car to home

WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What firefighters call an apparent case of freakishly bad luck cost a family first a car and then their home.

It happened a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday along Tyler Creek Road in West Hamlin.

The mother who lives there with her husband and 6-year-old daughter says she and her daughter were at a relative’s home when the fire started.

Her husband told her the car’s engine wasn’t running, but he had the key in the ignition so he could play music. He said he was doing work at the property when he heard a loud bang. He then turned around and saw the car was on fire.

They say the fire quickly spread from the car to the home, and by the time fire crews arrived, both were already destroyed.

The West Hamlin fire chief says the cause of the fire in the car is undetermined, and it’ll be up to the insurance company whether to investigate.

The Red Cross is helping pay for a hotel room for the family and getting them new clothes.

Neighbor Julia Swims lost everything herself in a fire a few years ago and says she understands all too well the heartache the family is going through.

“It really is heartbreaking,” Swims said. “I know how it feels to start over with everything, even more with a child.”

