Herd That is close to full strength

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With three days until their opening game of the “T-B-T”, Marshall’s alumni squad is almost complete. Most of “Herd That” had a full practice Thursday afternoon at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex. The team was joined by former CUSA rivals Justin Johnson from WKU and Old Dominions’ Trey Porter. Also, having his first workout with the team was Cameron Young who met Jon Elmore while playing in Europe whose last team was the Cleveland Cavaliers ‘G league’ team. Derek Cooke Jr., who played for them last summer, will arrive in Charleston this weekend.

“Herd That” takes on “Founding Fathers” at 5 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum with “Best Virginia” playing “Virginia Dream” right after.

