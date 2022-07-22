Advertisement

Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge Mitch Perry.(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Abortion will be allowed in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s laws banning abortion is decided.

Kentucky’s trigger law, which was passed in 2019, went into effect immediately when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions in the state.

The ACLU says the ban violates the state’s constitution. The judge had previously granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the law and the ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking it.

PREVIOUS: Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

The judge’s decision came down Friday morning to grant a temporary injunction. Read the full opinion below.

According to the ruling, the court found a “substantial likelihood that these laws violate the rights to privacy and self-determination.” It says those rights are protected by multiple sections of the state’s constitution.

Cameron is arguing against that, saying Kentucky’s constitution doesn’t protect abortion.

A constitutional amendment on this November’s ballot will allow Kentuckians to decide. Amendment Two asks if groups like the ACLU can use the state constitution to defend the right to choose to have an abortion.

The amendment would not ban abortion. It would make it so that no part of the state constitution could be used to defend it.

We have reached out to the attorney general’s office to get a statement on the ruling.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office
Unlicensed plumber targeted in suit filed by WV Attorney General

Latest News

Fire shuts down Route 60 in Cabell County, West Virginia.
UPDATE | All lanes of U.S. Route 60 reopened
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - VOD - clipped version
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7-21-22
Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
I-77 South in Charleston is closed Friday after a tractor trailer caught fire.
Tractor trailer fire closes I-77 South in Charleston