Man accused of killing sisters now behind bars

The welfare check was initiated after neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of killing two women in June has been extradited to Kentucky, according to the Ashland Police Department.

John Tooson, 32, was arrested after a barricade situation in Toledo, Ohio left him injured.

Ashland Police Department Chief Todd Kelley said Tooson shot himself and had been receiving treatment at a Toledo hospital for his injuries.

Victims, suspect identified in double homicide in Ashland

Tooson is accused of shooting Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhyuly, 18, police say.

According to Ashland Police, the women were sisters.

Chief Kelley said Tooson stole Easter’s car after the shooting and took off to a home on Utah Street in Toledo.

He faces two counts of murder, and one count of wanton endangerment, 1st degree. In addition, Tooson will face charges related to theft of a vehicle which belonged to one of the victims.

Tooson is lodged at the Boyd County Detention Center.

