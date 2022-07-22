Advertisement

Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies

Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with an attack that left his sister in a two-year coma has died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Palmer was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding following an incident in June of 2020 near Cottageville.

Palmer’s sister, Wanda, was discovered by lawn care workers at her home along Flatwoods Road suffering from severe head injuries.

On July 15, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported that Wanda had awoken from a two-year coma.

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury.
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged

This is a developing story.

