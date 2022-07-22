Motorcycle crash closes portion of Route 2
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 in both directions Friday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.
Mason County 911 confirms the crash happened at the railroad tracks near Apple Grove just before 1:30 p.m.
No word on the condition of the driver of the motorcycle.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
