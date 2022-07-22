Advertisement

Motorcycle crash closes portion of Route 2

(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 in both directions Friday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.

Mason County 911 confirms the crash happened at the railroad tracks near Apple Grove just before 1:30 p.m.

No word on the condition of the driver of the motorcycle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
Tractor trailer fire closes interstate
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office

Latest News

The welfare check was initiated after neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots.
Man accused of killing sisters now behind bars
Emergency crews respond to Route 60 in Huntington, W.Va. Friday, July 22 after several cars at...
Fire reported at Route 60 service and salvage business
Cars catch fire at salvage business along Route 60 in Huntington, W.Va.
Fire reported at Route 60 service and salvage business
A photo of Merrick Creek Road after rain on Monday.
Constant road flooding leads to frustration