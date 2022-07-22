Advertisement

New Target location to open in Teays Valley

Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0
Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target is investing in Putnam County, according to the company’s website.

Teays Valley, West Virginia is listed at the very bottom of a list of ‘future store openings’ on the company’s website.

The column reads, ‘Here’s a peek at where we’re headed next.’

The location listed on the company’s website is 344 Liberty Park Drive.

The website also states the new location will be approximately 96,000 square feet.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
Tractor trailer fire closes interstate
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office

Latest News

Team Susan vs Team Taylor
Team Susan vs Team Taylor
AJ Davis on Studio 3
AJ Davis on Studio 3
Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021
Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021
AAU coach talks TBT
AAU coach talks TBT
Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau talks TBT
Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau talks TBT