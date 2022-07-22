New Target location to open in Teays Valley

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Target is investing in Putnam County, according to the company’s website.

Teays Valley, West Virginia is listed at the very bottom of a list of ‘future store openings’ on the company’s website.

The column reads, ‘Here’s a peek at where we’re headed next.’

The location listed on the company’s website is 344 Liberty Park Drive.

The website also states the new location will be approximately 96,000 square feet.

This is a developing story.

