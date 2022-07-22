Advertisement

Shooting sends person to the hospital

Shooting(WRDW)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A shooting Friday afternoon sent a person to the hospital in Portsmouth, city police Chief Debby Brewer said.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. along Mabert Road.

The victim was taken to SOMC. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to the chief, detectives are on scene investigating.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

