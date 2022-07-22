Steam bath weekend arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend is here and with it comes a familiar cautionary tale; namely, as the heat index (temperature and humidity) soars to near 100 this weekend, the best way to cope with the tropical feel is to complete outdoor work and fun early in the morning and in the evening hours. Raw temperatures this weekend will approach 95.

Specifically Saturday will start with some patchy fog then turn hazily sunny with a jungle-like mugginess. The incandescent July sun will be a candidate for a sunburn for anyone who dares to play or work in the direct sun for longer than an hour without a sunblock/screen.

While Saturday could end with a thunderstorm (it’s a flip of the coin) , Sunday ‘s chance of rain will hold off until late night into Monday.

Next week we will fall into a stalled front, occasional shower and storm pattern. While much of the time will be rain free...a gully washing downpour can occur anyplace-anytime. That could spells trouble with flash flooding. Highs will back off into the 80s due to the cloud cover and shower pattern.

So seek water, air conditioning young man-woman this weekend as the Dog Days of summer are peaking!

