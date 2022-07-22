Advertisement

Tractor trailer fire closes interstate

A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
By Ryan Epling
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston.

The fire happened near the 35th St. Bridge exit about 4:30 Friday morning.

Traffic has backed up beyond the Greenbrier St. interchange.

Dispatchers say the driver called in to report his tractor-trailer was burning. It was loaded with paper.

There is no word on when the road will reopen yet.

