Tractor trailer fire closes interstate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston.

The fire happened near the 35th St. Bridge exit about 4:30 Friday morning.

Traffic has backed up beyond the Greenbrier St. interchange.

Dispatchers say the driver called in to report his tractor-trailer was burning. It was loaded with paper.

There is no word on when the road will reopen yet.

