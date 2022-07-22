Advertisement

Vince McMahon retires from WWE

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced Friday that he would be stepping down.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you and always entertain you.”

McMahon said he was confident in the continued success of the “sports entertainment” empire he has helmed for decades and grown into a worldwide brand. He said in the news release that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, would take on the roles of chairwoman and co-CEO, along with co-CEO Nick Khan.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication and passion as always,” he said.

The announcement was made not long after a Wall Street Journal report in July said McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

Earlier, he announced in mid-June he would temporarily step down as CEO and chairman during an investigation into a $3 million payoff to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job. He said at that time he would continue in his role of overseeing WWE’s creative content.

McMahon did not specifically mention in Friday’s statement whether he would step down from the creative role as well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
Tractor trailer fire closes interstate
Unlicensed plumber targeted in suit filed by WV Attorney General

Latest News

Authorities say they arrested a woman after removing nearly 30 dogs from a home in Georgia...
GRAPHIC DETAILS: Veterinarians forced to euthanize nearly 30 dogs in animal cruelty case
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Summer Weather Special
Summer Weather Special