Advertisement

West Virginia foster care system lawsuit revived by court

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 8, 2020. Gov. Justice called on state lawmakers Wednesday, July 20, 2022, to meet at the Capitol next week to consider a permanent 10% reduction in the state's income tax. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An appeals court has revived a federal lawsuit accusing the state of West Virginia of failing to protect children and fix its overwhelmed foster care system.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday sent the lawsuit back to U.S. District Court in Charleston.

The lawsuit seeking class-action status was filed in October 2019 on behalf of a dozen children against Gov. Jim Justice, the state Department of Health and Human Resources and other state officials.

A federal judge last year agreed that the state court system should have jurisdiction over child welfare cases. But the appeals court found no reason to dismiss the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
According to the sheriff's office, the men have already spent approximately $4,000.
Men accused of going on shopping spree with stolen credit cards
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Winds collapse walls at new Cabell County Sheriff's field office
High winds damage site of new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office
Unlicensed plumber targeted in suit filed by WV Attorney General

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, July 22nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
Tractor trailer fire closes interstate
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
Childbirths to end at regional medical center