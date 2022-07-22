Woman indicted in crash that killed two people

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing the death of of two people in a crash on Interstate 77 in late February has been indicted by a grand jury, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Edriene Sutton, 24, will appear at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 before a judge to face the charges.

Sutton is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. Her bond is $100,000.

The crash happened Feb. 26 near the Leon Sullivan Way exit in Charleston.

Earlier this year during a hearing, Sutton’s lawyer argued that she was not drunk at time of accident but did have one drink earlier in the day.

Police didn’t do a field sobriety test at the crash scene due to Sutton’s injuries which required hospitalization.

