Woman indicted in crash that killed two people

Edriene Sutton, 24, was indicted by a grand jury in Kanawha County in connection with a crash...
Edriene Sutton, 24, was indicted by a grand jury in Kanawha County in connection with a crash that killed two people on I-77 in Charleston.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing the death of of two people in a crash on Interstate 77 in late February has been indicted by a grand jury, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Edriene Sutton, 24, will appear at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 before a judge to face the charges.

Sutton is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. Her bond is $100,000.

The crash happened Feb. 26 near the Leon Sullivan Way exit in Charleston.

Earlier this year during a hearing, Sutton’s lawyer argued that she was not drunk at time of accident but did have one drink earlier in the day.

Police didn’t do a field sobriety test at the crash scene due to Sutton’s injuries which required hospitalization.

For previous coverage:

Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77

