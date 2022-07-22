W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia announced a new hotline Friday for those with concerns about recovery residences in the Mountain State.

Secretary Bill Crouch, with the state Department of Health and Human Resources, encouraged anyone with inquires or complaints about a recovery residence to call the hotline -- 1-800-642-8589. It will be staffed by the department’s Office of Constituent Services.

The announcement -- made during Friday’s state COVID-19 briefing -- comes after a WSAZ investigation found that state officials have no idea how many sober living homes are operating in West Virginia. The investigation found West Virginia has no registration requirement and its only certification process is voluntary.

“This new procedure provides a more effective way to track complaints and direct referrals to appropriate agency for resolution,” Crouch said Friday during the state’s COVID-19 briefing.

The secretary said recovery residences can also be referred to as sober living homes, halfway houses and recovery houses. He said they provide a sober, safe and healthy living environment for those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.

But neighbors have complained the homes are also a nuisance.

The West Virginia Alliance for Recovery Residences, also known as WVARR, certifies sober living homes on the state’s behalf.

It also maintains a website where anyone can file complaints, after which WVARR said it can open an investigation regardless of the home’s certification status.

