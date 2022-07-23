Advertisement

Cumberland mayoral candidate cited for growing marijuana

The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate...
The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate Danny Miller.(Cumberland Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A candidate for mayor in one town in Harlan County has been cited after a marijuana plant was found growing on his property.

An anonymous caller called the Cumberland Police Department saying that someone in the Springfield community was growing marijuana plants in their backyard.

The home belongs to mayoral candidate Danny Miller, who was cited for cultivating marijuana after the plant was found next to his back porch.

The citation was issued after being found by Police Chief Kenny Raleigh.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Childbirths will no longer take place at St. Mary’s Medical Center effective Nov. 18.
Childbirths to end at regional medical center
Person shot in Portsmouth neighborhood
Shooting sends person to the hospital
A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston early Friday morning.
Tractor trailer fire closes interstate
Fire shuts down Route 60 in Cabell County, West Virginia.
All lanes of U.S. Route 60 reopened after fire at salvage business

Latest News

Heat and thunder
First Warning Forecast
Summer sunset in heat wave
Steam bath weekend arrives
Heat wave weekend
First Warning Forecast
fwf
First Warning Forecast | More Heat Ahead
fwf
first warning forecast