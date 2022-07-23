First Warning Forecast | Hazy, hot, humid this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend’s “triple H” (hazy, hot, humid) weather fits the July narrative perfectly. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, but increased humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees. For Saturday afternoon, there is a risk for passing showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance arrives from the northwest, feeding on the hot and humid air. Sunday, however, stays rain-free. Then, the heat backs off as an unsettled weather pattern sets up for the entire work week ahead. Each day will feature a risk for showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for local high water to develop after repeated rounds of rain.

Saturday morning starts mostly clear and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog is being seen in some river valleys.

Through midday, the day stays mostly sunny and rain-free. Temperatures warm quickly to the upper 80s.

For Saturday afternoon, temperatures continue heating to the low to mid 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect. From mid to late afternoon, there is a risk for passing showers and thunderstorms arriving from the northwest. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Any storm would only last an hour or so before moving on and cooling the air to the 70s. Since there remains uncertainty on storm timing and placement, be sure to keep an eye on the WSAZ First Warning Weather App if you have any outdoor plans.

Storms push out for the Saturday evening time frame, and the sky begins to clear. Temperatures hover in the mid 70s through midnight.

Saturday night stays quiet under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog settles in to some valleys as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. There is no chance for rain. High temperatures soar to the mid 90s, with the added humidity making it feel like around 100 degrees.

Storm chances return on Monday and last through the rest of the week. Each day sees a mostly cloudy sky as showers and storms pass. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s. Due to the numerous rounds of rain, the flood risk will be elevated.

