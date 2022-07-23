First Warning Forecast | Heat peaks Sunday before cooler, unsettled pattern sets up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures were off and running on Saturday, already reaching the low 90s just after noon. However, a storm complex that developed all the way back towards Chicago in the early morning hours and fed off the hot and humid air when it moved in locally during the afternoon quickly cooled things off with gusty winds and heavy rain. Storms push out by Saturday evening, and no rain is expected on Sunday meaning temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s with the added humidity making it feel closer to 100 degrees. Then, the main weather story shifts from heat to an elevated flood risk for the entire work week ahead as numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Storms clear southern portions of the area by 7 p.m., with quiet conditions for the rest of the evening and overnight. Expect a mainly clear sky as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s. Patchy fog is likely.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. There is no chance for rain. High temperatures soar to the mid 90s, with the added humidity making it feel like around 100 degrees.

Storm chances return on Monday and last through the entire work week. Each day sees a mostly cloudy sky as showers and storms pass. High temperatures generally rise to the low to mid 80s but may stay in the 70s on Tuesday. Due to the numerous rounds of rain, the flood risk will be elevated.

Rain chances linger on Saturday, but the coverage and intensity should be less. High temperatures top out near 80 degrees.

