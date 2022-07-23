Advertisement

Hometown Hero | Cheryl White

By Tim Irr
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Feeding the hungry -- it is one of the most basic, yet necessary, things we can do for each other.

There are countless examples of it in scripture -- feeding the hungry.

So, it’s never a surprise to find Cheryl White preparing food in her church kitchen -- a place she definitely knows her way around.

Bishop Samuel Moore, the pastor at Full Gospel Assembly in Huntington, sees the spirit at work in Cheryl, who’s been at it for years.

She always knows her way around life and what she learned as a child about people in need.

Cheryl spends her days, as well as some nights, cooking at home or in the kitchen at Full Gospel Assembly.

So, if you’re looking for a good meal -- and an even better person -- look no further than this week’s Hometown Hero.

For more about her story, tap on the video link with this story.

