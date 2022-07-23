Advertisement

One person killed in early morning crash

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com it happened just before 4 a.m. along in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive in Sissonville.

The road is not shut down at this time.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

