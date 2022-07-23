One person killed in early morning crash

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com it happened just before 4 a.m. along in the 3600 block of Woodward Drive in Sissonville.

The road is not shut down at this time.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

