HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gusty winds and strong storms moved through the region Saturday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, a tree is down across 5th Avenue in Huntington. It happened just before 3:00 at 11th Street.

The fire department is on-scene working on clean-up.

At this time, one lane of traffic is able to sneak by.

