Two people shot in Huntington

Huntington Police investigate a shooting in the Rotary Park area that injured two people.
Huntington Police investigate a shooting in the Rotary Park area that injured two people.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting Friday night and confirm two people have been shot.

Officers have Perry Drive, the road leading to Rotary Park closed off.

They say the injuries are not believed to be life threatening for either victim.

Police say one victim was found in the park, and the other was found nearby.

Officers can be seen on the road that runs parallel to the park.

They say they do not have any suspects in custody, and there’s no further information at this time on what happened or what led up to the shooting, which was reported just after 9 p.m.

