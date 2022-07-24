Driver killed in early morning crash

MINFORD, OHIO. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash in Scioto county.

It happened at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to investigators.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Joshua J. Alley, 19, of Minford, Ohio was driving northbound on Blue Run Road when his vehicle went off the west side of the road, striking a culvert and a tree before overturning.

Alley was pronounced dead on scene.

A front seat passenger sustained non-life threating injuries.

OSHP says alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, and neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt

The crash remains under investigation by troopers at the Portsmouth Post and OIU Agents of the OSHP.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.