First Warning Forecast | Damp week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The top weather story for the week ahead shifts from heat to rain as numerous rounds of showers and storms are expected. With the repeated rounds of rain and locally heavy precipitation possible, the flood risk is elevated. This means there is the potential for street flooding in addition to rises on creeks, streams, and even larger rivers. The pattern shows no signs of breaking, save for a brief reprieve for some northern zones on Saturday.

Sunday evening stays quiet through midnight as temperatures only fall to the upper 70s.

Overnight, clouds increase, and a broken line of showers and storms pushes from northwest to southeast through sunrise. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s all night long. Fog is unlikely due to the expected cloud cover an lingering breeze.

Monday starts with a passing shower or storm early in the day, followed by dry time from mid to late morning. For the afternoon, a new round of scattered showers and storms develops. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to be the dampest day of the week as widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms will be seen. Afternoon temperatures stay in the 70s.

Passing showers and storms with breaks in between continue Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s each day.

For Saturday, the rain risk looks to be focused mainly across southern parts of the region. Elsewhere, expect partial sunshine with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms migrate back north. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees again.

