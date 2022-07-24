Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Damp week ahead

Forecast on July 24, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The top weather story for the week ahead shifts from heat to rain as numerous rounds of showers and storms are expected. With the repeated rounds of rain and locally heavy precipitation possible, the flood risk is elevated. This means there is the potential for street flooding in addition to rises on creeks, streams, and even larger rivers. The pattern shows no signs of breaking, save for a brief reprieve for some northern zones on Saturday.

Sunday evening stays quiet through midnight as temperatures only fall to the upper 70s.

Overnight, clouds increase, and a broken line of showers and storms pushes from northwest to southeast through sunrise. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s all night long. Fog is unlikely due to the expected cloud cover an lingering breeze.

Monday starts with a passing shower or storm early in the day, followed by dry time from mid to late morning. For the afternoon, a new round of scattered showers and storms develops. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to be the dampest day of the week as widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms will be seen. Afternoon temperatures stay in the 70s.

Passing showers and storms with breaks in between continue Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s each day.

For Saturday, the rain risk looks to be focused mainly across southern parts of the region. Elsewhere, expect partial sunshine with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms migrate back north. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees again.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in crash
Driver identified in early morning fatal crash
Huntington Police investigate a shooting in the Rotary Park area that injured two people.
Update: Two juveniles injured in Huntington shooting
Person shot in Portsmouth neighborhood
Man arrested and charged after woman shot in arm
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’

Latest News

WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Jul 24
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Jul 24
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 23
First Warning Forecast | Heat peaks Sunday before cooler, unsettled pattern sets up
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 23
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 23
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 23
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jul 23