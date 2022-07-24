Advertisement

Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit in Barboursville,...
Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit in Barboursville, West Virignia(Milton Police Department)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit involving law enforcement, according to the Milton Police Department.

Jessica Beall, 32, of Ashford, West Virginia faces felony fleeing, child neglect, obstruction of officers, improper registration and illegal tint charges.

Officials say Beall was stopped on I-64 for registration and equipment violations. She got off the interstate at the Barboursville exit where she tried to circle behind a McDonalds. Milton Police Department and Barboursville Police Department attempted to encircle her but she escaped. She made he was to the Aldi in Barboursville before being caught by officers. They say she resisted leaving the car and being handcuffed.

The police department says a child in the car was taken by child protective services. A small pig that was in the car during the pursuit was turned over to animal control.

Beall is in custody in the Western Regional Jail pending arraignment, according to the Milton Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in crash
Driver identified in early morning fatal crash
Huntington Police investigate a shooting in the Rotary Park area that injured two people.
Update: Two juveniles injured in Huntington shooting
Person shot in Portsmouth neighborhood
Man arrested and charged after woman shot in arm
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’

Latest News

A car crash early Sunday morning left a driver dead and a passenger injured.
Driver killed in early morning crash
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Woman hit by train dies
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 23
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 23
Name released in fatal crash
Name released in fatal crash