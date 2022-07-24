Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit involving law enforcement, according to the Milton Police Department.

Jessica Beall, 32, of Ashford, West Virginia faces felony fleeing, child neglect, obstruction of officers, improper registration and illegal tint charges.

Officials say Beall was stopped on I-64 for registration and equipment violations. She got off the interstate at the Barboursville exit where she tried to circle behind a McDonalds. Milton Police Department and Barboursville Police Department attempted to encircle her but she escaped. She made he was to the Aldi in Barboursville before being caught by officers. They say she resisted leaving the car and being handcuffed.

The police department says a child in the car was taken by child protective services. A small pig that was in the car during the pursuit was turned over to animal control.

Beall is in custody in the Western Regional Jail pending arraignment, according to the Milton Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

