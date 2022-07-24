Woman hit by train dies

PRATT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died when she was hit by a train Sunday morning according to Kanawha County Deputies.

Deputies said the woman was walking on the train tracks in Pratt W.Va. near MacCorkle Ave. and Paint Creek Rd when she was hit by the train.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

