Woman hit by train dies

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRATT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died when she was hit by a train Sunday morning according to Kanawha County Deputies.

Deputies said the woman was walking on the train tracks in Pratt W.Va. near MacCorkle Ave. and Paint Creek Rd when she was hit by the train.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

This is a developing story, keep checking WSAZ for the latest.

