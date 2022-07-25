Accidents causing major delays in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several accidents in Kanawha County are slowing traffic Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 said two eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Lee Street exit are shutdown.

The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Charleston police are on the scene and dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, dispatchers said South Charleston police are on the scene of an accident at the southbound Davis Creek entrance ramp just before U.S. Route 119 near Corridor G. According to Metro 911, that entrance ramp could remain closed until 11 p.m. Monday.

A cement truck overturns on the Southbound entrance ramp to US 119 Monday afternoon. (Jerry Waters)

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday and dispatchers said traffic is backed up. Fire crews and EMS are on the scene of the overturned cement truck.

According to dispatchers one person was injured in the accident and taken to a hospital.

Dispatchers also report one westbound lane of I-64 is currently shut down near mile marker 45 or the Nitro exit. No injuries have been reported.

Further information has not been released at this time.

