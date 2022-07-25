Best Virginia rolls in Round One

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final game of Sunday’s TBT from Charleston was an easy win by #1 seed Best Virginia as they defeated Virginia Dream by a score of 75-45. Kevin Jones led the team with 18 points with three other players scoring in double figures.

The defense by the WVU Alumni team was stout in the third quarter where they held their opponent to just six points.

Here’s the highlights and post-game reaction as seen on WSAZ Sports Sunday night.

