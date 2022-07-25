Advertisement

Charleston High School All-Class Reunion

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Charleston High School All-Class Reunion Weekend is August 5-7 with the centerpiece event Saturday, August 6 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Elk River Atrium and Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 for Saturday. The last day to purchase a ticket is July 27.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.chaswvccc.com/events/2022/charleston-high-school-all-year-reunion.

The event features a memorabilia display, the Metro Band playing CHS band songs with majorettes and cheerleaders performing, foods specially prepared to generate memories of items served at local restaurants during the CHS years, the reissue of “Roar, Lions, Roar,” a pictorial history first released in 1988, and commemorative t-shirts.

Friday night features class-by-class reunions at various Charleston restaurants, (including a football reunion of the teams from fall 68, 69, and 70…3 state titles and never lost a game) and Sunday brunch specials at 3 restaurants (Adelphia, Sam’s Uptown Cafe, and Soho’s).

