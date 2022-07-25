City, county officials speak on how to stay storm ready

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- With rain expected in our region all week, many are beginning to reminisce on just how out of control the waters got earlier this year in May.

Flash flooding caused the destruction of neighborhoods, houses, and properties throughout Cabell County.

First responders are on their toes and their message to residents is to remain calm and remain prepared.

Last week, with the picture of the May 6 floods ever present, Cabell County first responders took a class on swift and flood water awareness in order to try and be ready for the next event.

“We were in the middle of the class when the rain started, so we actually deployed people to the areas we knew were common to flood, and were monitoring those water levels in case we had to send responders in,” said Cabell County Emergency Services Deputy Director Steve Murray.

Officials say there are things you can do to be weather ready, like having a go-bag ready with the essentials: clothes, prescription medications, chargers, batteries, and your pet’s information.

“Have that 72 hours worth of water and food stored in your house so that you’ll be able to sustain yourself if you were cut off, be it by flood or another blockage of your road,” said Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller.

“If you know the water is coming up, move your vehicle,” said Murray. “Move your vehicle to higher ground, get your stuff ready to go in case you have to evacuate that area before the water reaches your doorstep.”

Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says above all else, if you find yourself in a car and are approaching high water in the roadway, turn around, and don’t drown.

“Do not drive through that water,” Chief Fuller said. “You don’t know what’s underneath there, you don’t know how deep it may be.”

Cabell County EMS say they are currently working on a system that would send texts or push notification alerts to residents when the potential for flash flooding or other severe weather events are possible in specific neighborhoods.

We’ll have more on how to sign up for that service when those plans are announced.

