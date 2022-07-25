Advertisement

Gov. Justice asks legislature to clarify abortion-related laws during Special Session

(WVVA News)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session to include an additional item for consideration.

The additional item asks the legislature “to clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this State more certainty in the application of such laws.”

“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a Special Session once I heard from our Legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Gov. Justice said. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”

The Special Session will commence today at 12:00 p.m.

Gov. Justice called the West Virginia Legislature into Special Session to consider his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by an aggregate of 10%. The proposal puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the Personal Income Tax entirely.

