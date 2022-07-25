Advertisement

Man driving stolen AEP Ohio truck wanted

American Electric Power officials in Ohio are advising people to be on the lookout for a man...
American Electric Power officials in Ohio are advising people to be on the lookout for a man driving a stolen AEP Ohio pickup truck.(AEP Ohio)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) - American Electric Power officials in Ohio are advising people to be on the lookout for a man driving a stolen AEP Ohio pickup truck.

AEP officials said the truck was stolen Monday from the Zanesville area. The man could be wearing an AEP Ohio shirt found inside the truck.

Anyone who sees the truck is advised not to approach the driver and not immediately call 911.

According to AEP Ohio, if you are in doubt about a person’s employment status with AEP, you can call 1-800-672-2231 to verify it.

The stolen truck is a RAM 2500 crew cab with the license plate number PMR 9197.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Woman hit by train identified
A car crash early Sunday morning left a driver dead and a passenger injured.
Driver killed in early morning crash
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit in Barboursville,...
Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Highway dedicated to Cpl. Jacob Moore
Highway dedicated to Cpl. Jacob Moore
City, county officials talk about how to stay storm ready
City, county officials talk about how to stay storm ready
City of Portsmouth considers electric scooters
City of Portsmouth considers electric scooters
Family and friends gathered at Boyd County High School for the unveiling.
Highway dedicated to Cpl. Jacob Moore