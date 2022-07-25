Man driving stolen AEP Ohio truck wanted

OHIO (WSAZ) - American Electric Power officials in Ohio are advising people to be on the lookout for a man driving a stolen AEP Ohio pickup truck.

AEP officials said the truck was stolen Monday from the Zanesville area. The man could be wearing an AEP Ohio shirt found inside the truck.

Anyone who sees the truck is advised not to approach the driver and not immediately call 911.

According to AEP Ohio, if you are in doubt about a person’s employment status with AEP, you can call 1-800-672-2231 to verify it.

The stolen truck is a RAM 2500 crew cab with the license plate number PMR 9197.

