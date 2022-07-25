Puppy and kitten milestones

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Getting a new pet is like bringing home a new family member.

There are key milestones throughout a puppy and kitten’s first year.

Veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris and television personality Hannah Brown joined Susan on Studio 3 to share helpful tips and advice.

Dr. Callie provides educational support for Purina and veterinary teaching hospitals throughout the southeast.

In addition to being a successful author, Hannah Brown has appeared on a variety of popular television shows including ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Hannah’s newest pet title is ‘pet parent’ thanks to her new puppy, Wally.

Click here for more information on taking care of your puppy or kitten.

