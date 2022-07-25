Advertisement

Puppy and kitten milestones

Puppy and kitten milestones
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Getting a new pet is like bringing home a new family member.

There are key milestones throughout a puppy and kitten’s first year.

Veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris and television personality Hannah Brown joined Susan on Studio 3 to share helpful tips and advice.

Dr. Callie provides educational support for Purina and veterinary teaching hospitals throughout the southeast.

In addition to being a successful author, Hannah Brown has appeared on a variety of popular television shows including ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Hannah’s newest pet title is ‘pet parent’ thanks to her new puppy, Wally.

Click here for more information on taking care of your puppy or kitten.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon service restored following outage Sunday
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Woman hit by train identified
A car crash early Sunday morning left a driver dead and a passenger injured.
Driver killed in early morning crash
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit in Barboursville,...
Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Bookmark Monday | Trending books at West Huntington Library
Bookmark Monday | Trending books at West Huntington Library
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Charleston High School All-Class Reunion
Charleston High School All-Class Reunion
Easy meal prep and cooking tips
Easy meal prep and cooking tips