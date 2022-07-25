Advertisement

Sen. Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

(WHSV)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senator from West Virginia made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage reported across region
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Woman hit by train identified
A car crash early Sunday morning left a driver dead and a passenger injured.
Driver killed in early morning crash
Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit in Barboursville,...
Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit

Latest News

fwf
first warning forecast
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 25th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage reported across region