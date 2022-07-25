Advertisement

Sheriff's office warns of foot pursuit

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT
JACKSON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department are in pursuit of a suspect on foot as of 8:30 p.m.

According to an alert from dispatchers, officers are in the area of Mill Street and Logan Street.

The subject is described as a male in a black cut-off t-shirt, wearing a black hat.

The public is asked to use caution if in the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

